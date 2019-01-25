Farmington Boys Cruise Past Prairie Grove
Prairie Grove Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Crash
Former Razorback Jalen Beeks Hosts Toy Drive In Fayetteville
Farmington Police Officer Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault
Trio Accused Of Kidnapping, Robbery & Aggravated Assault Of A Lincoln Man
Historic Win Has Lincoln Dreaming Big
Week 6 Football Friday Night Preview
WATCH: Rogers Man Arrested After Crashing Into Officer’s Car During Pursuit
Prairie Grove Water Main Break & Boil Order Issued
Local High School Marching Bands Competing For State Title
Nice Turnout For The Annual Trunk Or Treat In Prairie Grove
Local Restaurants Offer Free Meals To Government Employees During Shutdown
Lincoln Gets Rare Win Over Prairie Grove
Former Substance Abuse Counselor Found Guilty Of DWI, Reckless Driving