Fayetteville Chamber, Library Will Hold Legislative Forums

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and the Fayetteville Public Library are teaming up to host a series of legislative forums.

The first one takes place today at 4 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. Five more forums will take place through April 12. Each forum is open to the public and will last an hour.

The forums will give people in Washington County an opportunity to listen to their state legislative officials talk about bills and other issues that arise during the General Assembly. Only elected officials are allowed to speak at these forums, so they will not be allowed to send someone to speak in their place.

All state legislators in Washington County are invited to participate. The forums are being presented by AT&T and Black Hills Energy.

The other forums will take place from 4-5 p.m. on the following dates: