Iconic Truck Stop, Diner In Sallisaw Destroyed By Early Morning Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — An early morning fire destroyed an iconic diner and truck stop in Sallisaw on Friday (Jan. 25).

Ed's Truck Stop, home of Ed's Diner, caught fire early Friday. The building appears to be a total loss.

The diner was located at 2412 E. Cherokee Ave. (U.S. 64) in Sallisaw just off Interstate 40. Cherokee Avenue was shut down in front of the truck stop while crews battled the blaze.

The Sallisaw Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as police and sheriff's deputies from several local agencies.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire was contained before it reached the gas pumps.

The truck stop is known for its 1950s-style diner, which featured classic memorabilia and an antique Lincoln Continental convertible.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.