Inquiry Looks Into Arkansas Medical Marijuana Company Owner

WHITE HALL, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas investigation has found that a co-owner of a medical marijuana growing company gave conflicting residency information in cannabis license applications in two states.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Robert DeBin owns about a 4 percent stake of Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in White Hall.

An Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Division violation report says DeBin wrote that he’d been an Arkansas resident for seven years in a growing permit that was notarized in 2017. The report says DeBin wrote five months later that he was a Colorado resident in an application for that state’s marijuana program.

False statements on an application could lead to fines or licensing issues. An agency spokesman says the potential violations are being reviewed.

DeBin didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.