St. Louis Police Officer Shot And Killed During A Game Of Russian Roulette

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow officer while authorities say they were playing with guns.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Friday announced the charge against 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren in the death of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix.

Alix was with two male officers at an apartment when she was killed early Thursday. A probable cause statement from Gardner’s office says Hendren and Alix were “playing with firearms” when the shooting occurred.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hendren emptied the cylinder of a revolver and then put one cartridge back into the cylinder. He then spun the cylinder, pointed it away and pulled the trigger.

The gun did not fire at this point.

Alix took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger. The affidavit states that the gun still did not fire.

Hendren then took the gun back, pointed it at Alix and pulled the trigger. This time the gun fired, striking Alix in the chest.

Hendren’s partner was also there and advised them that they shouldn’t be playing with guns. The affidavit states that he was uncomfortable with it and didn’t want to participate, so he started to leave.

According to the affidavit, as the partner left the room he heard a shot. He went back into the room and saw Alix had been shot.

The men drove her to a hospital where she died.

The two male officers were on-duty at the time. Alix was off-duty. Police Chief John Hayden has declined to answer questions about why the officers had gathered at the apartment, which was home to one of the men.

A message seeking comment from police was not immediately returned.

The associated press contributed to this story