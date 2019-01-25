× Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World Coming To The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot are coming to the Walmart AMP this July.

The bands will bring their Summer Gods Tour to the AMP on Thursday, July 25 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Feb. 1) at 10 a.m. Gates the day of the concert will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will range from $30.50 to $80 plus fees. A Lawn 4-Pack Deal drops lawn ticket prices to $23 each.

Third Eye Blind formed in 1993 in San Francisco and is known for hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going To Be.” Jimmy Eats World is best known for their hit “The Middle.” Their special guest, Ra Ra Riot, formed in 2006 and released their newest single in October 2018, “This Time of Year.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Purchases in person can be made at the AMP’s box office in Rogers from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Feb. 1 or at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.