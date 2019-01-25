Tracking Light Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quick system moving across our area will cause flurries and a few snow showers and is moves from west-to-east on Friday evening.

4PM FRIDAY: Light snow will be moving across the area; especially across Benton County.

6PM FRIDAY: Light snow will continue to be possible in Fayetteville with a few flurries spreading south into Fort Smith.

8PM FRIDAY: Snow will end as the quick "shortwave" system departs to the east.

With the setting sun and temperatures below freezing, slick spots are expected on bridges and overpasses at drive time.

The system will depart around 8pm with no additional snow expected overnight.

-Garrett