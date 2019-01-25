Weather Experiment: Freezing Bubbles

Want to do a cool winter season weather experiment? How about freezing bubbles:

Directions below:

When temperatures are well below freezing (under 15°F) you can freeze bubbles pretty quickly. While a store-bought bubble solution can work okay, it is better to make your own concoction.

SUPPLIES:

Warm Water: 6 cups

Corn syrup: 1 cup

Clear dishwashing liquid soap (not Ultra): 2 cups

Dash of sugar

Straw

(for even better results, keep the solution in the refrigerator overnight)

DIRECTIONS:

Mix solution. Use a straw and slowly blow a bubble onto a cold surface. Your bubble should freeze fairly quickly. The colder the temperature, the faster it will freeze. They will not last long. The water expands as it freezes and creates cracks. It will start to crack.

-Matt