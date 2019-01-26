× Arkansas Drops Fifth Game In Six Tries

LUBBOCK (KFSM) – After losing three straight games, Texas Tech found themselves once again in the win column beating Arkansas 67-64 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

After being down by eight in the first half, the Hogs overcame a slow start to stay in close competition with the top-ranked Red Raider defense. A Jalen Harris buzzer beater put the Razorbacks up 33-30 going into halftime.

The Hogs struggled in the second half where Texas Tech took a double digit lead that Arkansas never took back.

Daniel Gafford led in scoring with 14 points after missing most of the first half due to foul trouble. Mason Jones and Jalen Harris both hit double digit scoring as well, tacking on 11 a piece.

This is the fifth loss in six games for the Razorbacks who have struggled since the start of the new year.

Arkansas’ next test will be at home against Georgia on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.