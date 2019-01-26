Clarksville Students Treat Teacher To Sweet Surprise

CLARKSVILLE, Ark.—Two Clarksville High School students gave a substitute teacher a gift that brought her to tears on Thursday (Jan. 24).

Grace O’Neal substitute teaches at the high school and had been admiring a shirt in the school’s store, the Panther Den. She mentioned to the two students working at the store to let her know if the shirt ever went on sale.

After O’Neal left, the students decided to surprise her.

They chipped in and bought the shirt for her, presenting it in the video below.

In the video O’Neal said she’d wear it the next day, and the Panther Den supplied a happy follow-up to the video.