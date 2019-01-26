Crystal Bridges Launches Art Into Space To Promote ‘Men Of Steel, Women Of Wonder’ Exhibition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P)—Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville launched an artwork into space via a weather balloon at a public Art in Space event Jan. 20 as a celebration of art, space and the upcoming exhibition Men of Steel, Women of Wonder.

“Sending art into space may seem a bit unusual, but in the context of our mission to provide access, education, and community engagement, it totally fits,” said Shane Richey, creative director of experimentation and development at Crystal Bridges. “While we show hundreds of artworks in our galleries and on our grounds, this was the first time Crystal Bridges has sent an artwork away from the earth, and we were excited to share the experience and learnings with the community, both on-site and through various new media platforms.”

The inspiration to launch artwork into space came from the museum’s upcoming temporary exhibition, Men of Steel, Women of Wonder, which examines art-world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman. The exhibition was developed at Crystal Bridges by Assistant Curator Alejo Benedetti and features over 70 paintings, photographs, installations, videos, and more by over 50 artists. Men of Steel, Women of Wonder will open to the public on Feb. 9. Tickets are $12 or free for members and youth ages 18 and younger.

To read more about the exhibit, visit our partners at Talk Business & Politics.