A mix of sun and clouds will continue into Sunday, with temperatures slightly warmer in the low 50s.

Sunday will most likely be the warmest day for a while as a major cold blast is on the way.

A cold front will swing through Monday. There is a slight chance for a rain/snow shower, but otherwise we will just have a lot of clouds. Colder air will rush in through the afternoon.

A deep pocked of cold air will linger over Arkansas and Oklahoma for most of next week.

Temperatures Next Week:

-Matt