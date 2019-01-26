Greenwood Race ‘Amelia’s Gift 5K’ Replaces Birthday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ark.—While most 13-year-olds enjoy cake and presents on their birthday, one girl decided to run with others to raise money for people across the globe.

Dozens of people showed up for Amelia's Gift 5K today at Shadow Lake in Greenwood to celebrate Amelia Morgan's birthday.

The gift: raising money for the charity Village2Village, which helps children in Uganda that suffer from poverty and hunger.

"It's mostly probably the right thing to do in giving up something that most kids have and bring it to kids that don't have anything across the seas," Morgan said. "It's kind of cool and has a good meaning."