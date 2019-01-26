× WATCH: Warmer And Sunny Weekend Weather

This weekend’s weather will be much different than the last few days. “Warmer” and sunny conditions are likely for the rest of the weekend. Colder temperatures move in by early next week.

Temperatures this afternoon will rapidly warm. Highs will climb near 50 degrees.

Futurecast 12PM - Mainly sunny with a few passing clouds today. More sun than clouds are expected.

Futurecast 9:30PM - A very low chance of flurries is possible overnight. If the clouds are low enough, a few flurries might fall, but none will accumulate.

-Sabrina