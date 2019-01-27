Boy Calls 911 After Having Bad Day At School, Dispatcher Offers Advice In Return

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (FOX8) — A 911 dispatcher is being applauded for her patience and compassion on the job recently.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Antonia Bundy received a call from a young boy on January 14.

His emergency? He had a bad day at school.

Rather than lecture him for tying up the phone lines, she decided to find out why he was upset and offer some advice.

It turns out, he was struggling with his math homework and couldn’t solve a question involving fractions. Bundy then guides him along until he gets the correct answer.

He immediately shows gratitude and apologizes for calling to which she replies, “we’re always here to help.”

**Listen to the 911 call below**