Frigid Air Arrives Monday Afternoon

A strong cold front will be sweeping most of the nation, bringing an Arctic chill east of the Rocky Mountains. Arkansas and Oklahoma will begin to cool down Monday afternoon.

An Arctic low will dive south through Monday and linger for most of the week.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: The cold front will swing through between 12PM - 2PM, dropping temperatures for the rest of the day.

RIVER VALLEY: The cold front will swing through between 2PM - 4PM, dropping temperatures for the rest of the day.

Here is a look at the morning lows and the morning wind chills for Northwest Arkansas this week.

Here is a look at the morning lows and the morning wind chills for the River Valley this week.

-Matt