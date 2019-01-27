Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Smyth – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Ms. Montgomery – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
Mrs. Alex Baldwin – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Mellissa Woods – 1st & 2nd Grade Pea Ridge Primary, Pea Ridge
Mrs. Emily Dana – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Sneathern – 1st Grade Harvest Time Academy, Fort Smith
Mrs. Jamie Rogers – 1st & 2nd Grade Pea Ridge Primary, Pea Ridge
Mr. Steven Sappe – 3rd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Kira O’Shaughnessy – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Gina Hansmann – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
Mrs. Chambers – 1st Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
Mrs. Candis Jones – 1st Grade Glenn Duffy Elementary, Gravette
Mrs. Self – 6th Grade Waldron Middle School – Waldron