Politicians Post In Support Of Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27, 2019

WASHINGTON D.C.—Each year, Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Senator John Boozman tweeted about the memorial day, saying “In honor of the millions of lives stolen and the stories tragically… lost to history – we pledge to never forget nor remain silent or indifferent to hate or bigotry.”

The international memorial day began in 2005 after a resolution was established in the United Nations General Assembly was passed.