WATCH: Another Mild Day Before Cold Returns

The weather pattern continues to bring us mild and sunny conditions. That changes tomorrow when a cold front moves through during the second-half of the day. Some precipitation is possible with the front, but the bigger story is the cold air behind it.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 50s. It'll feel a tad warmer than yesterday.

Some light rain and wintry mix is possible tomorrow with the cold front. We're dry for most of the week before a stray shower is possible by Friday.

-Sabrina