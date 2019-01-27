Wizard Of Oz Clicks Its Heels Back Into Theaters For 80th Anniversary

A lobby card from the film ‘The Wizard Of Oz,’ features headshots of, from left, American actress Judy Garland (1922 – 1969) (as Dorothy), and actors Frank Morgan (1890 – 1949) (as the Wizard), Ray Bolger (1904 – 1987) (as the Scarecrow), Bert Lahr (1895 – 1967) (as the Cowardly Lion), and Jack Haley (1898 – 1979) (as the Tin Man), 1939. The film was directed by Victor Fleming. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—There’s no place like home and for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ that home is the theater.

To celebrate eighty years of successfully traversing the yellow brick road, the classic movie will be returning to select theaters across the country. You can see the film during the three-day special release thanks to Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies.

The event begins today (Jan. 27) and ends Monday (Jan. 30).

To find out if theaters near you will show the film, or if you’ll have to go somewhere over the rainbow to see it, you can check out Fathom’s website.