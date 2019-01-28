Agents: Girlfriend Found Oklahoma Man’s Body Near Their Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found behind an Oklahoma restaurant.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department responded to an area behind the Dairy Queen located in the 700 block of W. Choctaw. When they arrived, they found the body of 18-year-old Arnold Adams, III, who appeared to have been shot in the torso.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to assist with the investigation.

Officials said Adams' girlfriend remembers him leaving their home around 3:30 a.m. When he didn't return right away, she went outside to look for him.

"His girlfriend noticed him missing from the house, went outside and found him outside the house. That’s really all we have at this time," said Assistant Special Agent In Charge Lynn Williams with the OSBI. "This is a good ‘Who done it?’ right now."

Adams' landlord, Tracy Hibdon, who lives next door, described him as wise beyond his years.

"You would have thought he was at least 25. Very mature, very respective, very polite," Hibdon said. "What in the world could have been so wrong and so serious that you had to end a man’s life that was about to have his first child?"

For hours Monday morning, investigators combed the area between N. 7th and 8th on W. Choctaw.

"It was roped off with crime scene tape, the whole parking lot, and I didn’t have any idea what was going on when I got here this morning," said Ryland Rivas, with the Rivas Law Firm. "It’s shocking to see a murder in this community. We’ve had murders, but to have it 50 feet outside your door is obviously shocking."

According to Chickasha police, there is no known motive or suspect at this time.