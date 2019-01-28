Brutal Wind Chills This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first cold front has cleared the area on Monday but a second, reinforcing, shot of cold air will arrive on Tuesday evening with some of the coldest temperatures of the week occurs on Wednesday morning. Lows are forecast to be in the teens but the wind from the north around 10-15mph will drive wind chill values down into the single digits.

The Wind Chill in Northwest Arkansas is forecast to be around 7º on Wednesday morning; it could be even lower in some locations.

Cold weather is also expected farther south but the wind should shouldn't be as numbing as farther to the north.

Warming will begin on Thursday with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 60s by the weekend.

-Garrett