Catholic Schools Week Kicks Off

(KFSM) — Today (Jan. 28) kicks off the first day of Catholic Schools Week all across the country and schools here at home have a full line up of events to help celebrate.

It's been an annual celebration since 1974.

The theme this year is learn, serve, lead and succeed.

Events include masses, open houses and other activities. Schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our communities.

Today, schools in our areas honored grandparents.

"There's an unbelievable response we have grandparents who are here from Ohio, from Louisiana, from the Dallas area, from Colorado as well as closer to fort smith," said Catholic School Principal Sharon Blentilinger. "To have them come for just an hour event but to be able to come and see their grandchildren and they're so excited. So it's just a fun time for all of us."

