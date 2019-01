BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid to replace a bridge on State Highway 264 near Little Osage Creek, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) officials.

Phillips Hardy, Inc. of Boonville, Missouri, was awarded the contract at $3,193,594.39.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February, weather permitting.

Completion is expected in late 2019.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com