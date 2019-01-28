Police Impersonator Pulling People Over In Little Flock

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Little Flock Police are searching for a suspect they say is impersonating a police officer.

According to police, the suspect is a white male with a goatee and approximately 5’10” to 6’0″ tall. He was wearing tan dress slacks, dress shoes, a light-colored jacket and drove a white Ford Crown Victoria with a small light bar on the front windshield with red and blue flashing lights.

Police say he had a small badge, a gun, a set of handcuffs, a spotlight and also wore a radio and an earpiece.

The victim, who was pulled over twice, stated that the suspect never said who he was or which department he was with. The suspect also did not ask for any proper paperwork from the driver or give him a reason for the stop.

The victim says the second time he was pulled over that the suspect ordered him to get out of the vehicle along with his son. The impersonator searched his truck for about 30 seconds and then left the scene.

According to police, the city of Little Flock does have a Crown Victoria but it is full marked.

Police warn the public to use caution when being pulled over and if you are unsure if it is truly a police officer, drive to a well-lit or populated area and call 911.

If you have any information please contact the police at 479-936-7911 or police@cityoflittleflock.com.