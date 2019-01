Ditch the candy hearts and flowers.

Show your affection with the gift of chicken this Valentine’s Day.

Starting January 21 at select locations, Chick-fil-A is plating up a special treat for sweethearts. Heart-Shaped trays of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini biscuits.

The trays are available with 30 nuggets or 10. Check with your local store for availability.

Nothing says “I love you” like Chick-fil-A.