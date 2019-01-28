Siloam Springs K9 Officer Frenkie Receives Donation Of Body Armor

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Siloam Springs Police Department’s K9 Frenkie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Frenkie’s vest is sponsored by Team Wendy of Cleveland, OH. It is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Team Wendy.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

The non-profit provides K9 officers with potentially life-saving body armor valued between $1,744-$2,283.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.