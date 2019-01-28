‘Tidying Up’ Trend Leads To Spike In Goodwill Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — At the beginning of the year, Netflix debuted its new hit show ‘Tidying Up,’ in which host Marie Kondo shows viewers how to organize their lives and get rid of things that don’t “bring you joy.” Those discarded items, she encourages, should be donated to charity.

Since the launch of the show in January, Goodwill donations have climbed more than 27 percent.

Items like clothing, furniture, household decorations and accessories have flooded the floors of the donation-based company.

Rogers Goodwill Store Manager Collin Woodward says this craze goes back to the saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure."

"So even if something is just collecting dust why keep it in your house? You know you want to get rid of it so maybe someone else can use it on a more daily basis," said Woodward. "All the money that we make goes back into the business to help people find jobs in the community which helps Arkansans across the state.”

So far, most of the Goodwill stores in our area have seen a spike in donations.