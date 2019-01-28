UAFS Looking At Options For Bike Sharing Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —You could soon see more bicycles on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) campus.

The UAFS Police Department says it is looking into offering a bike sharing program at the school.

Officers met with the company VeoRide, the company behind the sharable bicycles in Fayetteville, to check out the possible bikes.

Students told 5NEWS they think it would be a great idea, especially since parking on campus can sometimes be difficult during the school year.

"We look at it as more of a positive alternative transportation method for students on campus, and within this one to two-mile radius, that would have access to these bikes," the Chief of Staff for the Student Government Association at UAFS, Michael Lay, says.

The UAFS Police Department says it got the idea to look into bike sharing after the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville successfully started a program last year.

There's no word yet on when the bikes could be showing up on the UAFS campus.