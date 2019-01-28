Walmart AMP Bringing Star Wars: A New Hope To Big Screen With Live Symphony Orchestra

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KFSM) — Fans of the massive franchise will be able to experience Star Wars: A New Hope on the big screen this summer.

Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ score will be performed live to the film by a symphony orchestra featuring members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, May 25 at the Walmart AMP.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the film is set to start at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 1 at noon.

Ticket prices range from $22 to $75 plus applicable fees.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie nearly 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Legendary composer John Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films to date beginning with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and most recently Star Wars: The Last Jedi were each nominated for Best Original Score.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.