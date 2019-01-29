911 Dispatcher Helps Child Who Called For Math Homework Help

(CBS) — A police dispatcher in Lafayette, Indiana, is being praised for her kindness toward a caller last week. Antonia Bundy received a call from a child and asked what his emergency was. His problem was not the typical emergency Bundy normally deals with, but she still helped the boy out.

“You had a bad day at school?” Bundy asked when the boy told her why he was calling.

“Yeah. I just came to tell you that,” he said.

”When he told me he was having a bad day and I asked him what was troubling him he told me that he had homework,” Bundy told CBS affiliate WLFI-TV. “And at that point, I was able to determine that it was more of a ‘I need help with homework’ than an actual emergency.”

Bundy was glad she wasn’t too busy and she could focus on helping the boy with his homework. “I’ve always been good at math. All the way through high school I enjoyed it. So it was something I was very happy I could help him with,” she said.

The boy read her the problem — what is 3×4 + 1×4 — and Bundy walked him through the steps to solve it. She said the brief interaction was a nice break to her otherwise busy day.

