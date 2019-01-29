Arctic Front Brings Dangerous Cold; Snow Flurries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will move across the area on Tuesday night with some of the coldest temperatures of the year expected for Wednesday. Many locations will not climb above freezing on Wednesday.

Areas of light snow are possible along the arctic front on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While no significant snow is expected, a few snowflakes with temperatures in the teens could create a handful of slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Wind chill values on Wednesday morning will be near 5º in Fayetteville with wind chills even lower in Bentonville & Rogers; likely closer to 0 or -5º.

Cold wind chills are also likely in the Fort Smith area but should be warmer than locations farther to the north and closer to the arctic airmass.

A warming trend is likely for the rest of the week, temperatures could near 70º by Sunday!

-Garrett