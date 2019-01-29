Black Hills Energy Working To Repair Damaged Gas Line In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On one of the coldest nights of the year, Black Hills Energy is responding to a damaged gas line near the 1200 block of James Avenue in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Service has been temporarily interrupted for approximately 150 Black Hills Energy customers.

Technicians are working to safely make repairs and restore services as soon as possible and additional crews are coming in from surrounding areas.

To safely fix the issue, technicians will be going house to house to turn off the approximately 150 affected gas meters in the area. After making repairs Black Hills Energy crews will then go door to door to relight pilot lights.

At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, employees will leave a tag on the door, notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company to have it turned back on.

Repairs are estimated to be complete within four to six hours, and further updates on service restoration will be provided as they become available.

The company says it is extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters.

Customers can call 888-890-5554 for assistance with any natural gas service issues.

If any customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 and then Black Hills Energy’s emergency service line from a neighbor’s home or from a cell phone at 800-694-8989.

Don’t use the phone in the house where you smelled gas or turn off any lights as you leave. If there is gas in the house, a spark of any kind could ignite it and cause serious property and personal injuries.