Springdale School Bus Involved In Accident On Apple Blossom In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Springdale school bus was involved in an accident on Tuesday morning in Lowell.

Benton County Sheriff's dispatch confirmed that a school bus with students on board was involved in an accident at Apple Blossom Avenue and North Oak Street in Lowell.

The accident happened in the Rogers School District, but the bus was from Springdale, according to Springdale School District spokesman Rick Schaeffer. The bus had Springdale high school students on board.

According to firefighters from the Lowell Fire Department, the bus and a passenger car clipped each other at the intersection, which is located near the Bethel Heights/Lowell border.

Both were turning at the small intersection and made side contact, firefighters said. The accident was at low speed.

The number of students wasn't known at the time, but so far, no injuries have been reported, dispatch said.

Police and deputies are on the scene. Another bus is enroute to pick up the children, Schaeffer said.