(KFSM) — This year’s Super Bowl isn’t just about what goes down on the field, but how fans can cheer on their favorite team in style.

For the low price of $5,300 dollars, fans can own the rare New Era x Super Bowl LIII Women’s 9TWENTY cap.

Made by New Era Cap, the hat features a crushed velvet silhouette and satin interior and the NFL Shield pin adorned with real sapphires and rubies cut by Swarovski.