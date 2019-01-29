Drug Bust Nets 8 Pounds Of Meth In Washington County, 2 Men Arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two men have been arrested following an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced Tuesday (Jan. 29) the arrests of Ronald Hovey of Fayetteville, 65, and Michael Reed of Springdale, 38, for various drug-related offenses including trafficking – methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver – oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs/firearms.

On September 26, 2018, a search warrant was issued for Hovey and Reed’s residence in Washington County where detectives located a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, $2,700.00, 535 grams (1.2 Ibs) of methamphetamine, 29 oxycodone pills and 25 clonazepam pills, according to Helder.

Reed was arrested for trafficking of a controlled substance, possession with purpose to deliver, delivery of methamphetamine, simultaneous possession of drugs/firearms and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

On January 28, 2019, detectives were conducting surveillance on Hovey as part of an ongoing investigation into his drug trafficking activities. Hovey was observed in Winslow by a Washington County deputy. Several authorities converged on the location and arrested Hovey for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver from the previous search warrant. A new search was conducted of Hovey’s vehicle and detectives located 3,189 (7 Ibs) of methamphetamine. Hovey was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, Helder said.