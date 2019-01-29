Fayetteville Strip Clubs Accused Of Violating Permit Codes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two Fayetteville strip clubs violated state regulations by reportedly having intoxicated employees and patrons, allowing simulated sexual acts and improper physical contact between female performers and customers, according to documents obtained by KATV, our news partner in Little Rock.

Earlier this month, agents with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division visited Silver Dollar Cabaret and Platinum -- both on College Avenue -- where at least one dancer made "constant contact" with an agent's body during a lap dance, according to ABC violation reports.

Another agent noted that different dancers made physical contact with customers seated in front of them. The agents also found that the clubs hosted intoxicated customers and appeared to allow employees to become intoxicated.

ABC regulations allow for live entertainment within private clubs that are permitted to sell alcohol, but there are bans on sexual intercourse or sexual stimulation, touching dancers during performances and dancers displaying their genitals.

Dancers are required to keep three feet between them and the nearest customer, while "entertainers whose buttocks are exposed to view shall perform only on a stage at least two feet above the immediate floor level," according to ABC regulations.

The regulations also prohibit serving someone who is intoxicated or anyone "known to be a habitual drunkard."

Penalties for violating these regulations could lead to an alcohol permit being suspended, canceled or revoked and $1,000 fines.

The investigation was part of a statewide effort to verify whether adult entertainment clubs were in compliance with ABC rules and regulations, according to the documents.

Between September and October 2018, ABC agents also went undercover at clubs in Little Rock and North Little Rock, where they reported several instances of nudity, skin-to-skin contact between dancers and customers as well as offers of prostitution from the performers.