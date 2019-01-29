× FBI Agent To Offer Bomb Threat Training In Fayetteville Today

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An FBI special agent bomb technician will present training today on what to do in cases of bomb threats.

FBI Special Agent J.T. Coleman will offer Bomb Threat & Search Procedure Training this morning from 9-11 a.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain.

The event will teach participants about threat evaluation, preparing a bomb threat plan, search procedures, evacuation plan and search and evacuation management.

The event is free, but participants must register to attend. Registration is available at www.fayettevillear.com.