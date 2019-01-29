Fort Smith Polar Plunge Raising Awareness For Special Olympics Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas will be hosting a Polar Plunge event in Fort Smith.

The fundraising event will be on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Creekmore Park Pool located at 3301 South M. Street in Fort Smith.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the plunge begins at 11 a.m.

During the Polar Plunge, individuals and teams will be plunging to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas.

The minimum donation to plunge is $50.00. Plungers can register at www.firstgiving.com/soar and create a personal fundraising web page to collect donations from family, friends and co-workers. Each participant will receive a long- sleeve T-shirt.

Other prizes include:

$50 minimum donation per plunger receives a long sleeve souvenir plunge shirt

$250 raised receives an oversized beach towel and a long sleeve souvenir plunge shirt

$500 raised receives an oversized beach towel, Backpack/Commuter bag, and a long sleeve

souvenir plunge shirt

souvenir plunge shirt $1000 raised receives the oversized beach towel, Backpack/Commuter bag, Premium

Roadside Assistance kit, and a long sleeve souvenir plunge shirt

The mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.