× Hogs Crushed On Glass But Take Down Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Winning the rebounding advantage is often a recipe for winning a game but Arkansas took a different approach on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks saw Georgia dominate the glass, outrebounding the Hogs 54-30, but Arkansas still found a way to pull out a 70-60 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

Like has been the story for much of the season, Arkansas started the game slow and fell behind 11-2 before rallying to take the lead at the half as Mason Jones hit a 3-pointer then Jalen Harris’ steal and layup at the other end in the final 20 seconds game the Hogs a 31-29 lead.

Georgia struggled in the second half as it shot just 28 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes as saw Arkansas pull away late for the 10-point win.

Jones led the Hogs with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Harris finished with 13 points and Daniel Gafford added 11 on just four shot attempts and added four blocked shots. Nicolas Claxton led Georgia with 14 points while the Bulldogs had three players finished with eight or more rebounds.

Arkansas is back on the road on Saturday as they travel to LSU. The Hogs lost in overtime to the Tigers in Fayetteville earlier this season.