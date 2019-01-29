Little Rock Man Kills Parents, Himself In Double Homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Little Rock police have reported a domestic-related double homicide on Dorset Drive.

The son shot and killed his parents before killing himself. He was taken to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead.

BREAKING: Two people are dead after a son shot and killed his mother and father off Dorset Dr in Little Rock. The suspect died by suicide at an area hospital shortly after. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/jKz6AiMxDv — Melissa Zygowicz (@THVMelissa) January 30, 2019

Police are on scene now. This marks the eighth and ninth homicides of the year in Little Rock.