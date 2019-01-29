Little Rock Man Kills Parents, Himself In Double Homicide

Posted 7:49 pm, January 29, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Little Rock police have reported a domestic-related double homicide on Dorset Drive.

The son shot and killed his parents before killing himself. He was taken to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are on scene now. This marks the eighth and ninth homicides of the year in Little Rock.