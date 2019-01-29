× Name Change Could Be Coming To Baum Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Baum Stadium is a name that all Razorbacks fans know well and is a venue that is attended often but a change to the park’s name could be in the future.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees will vote later this week to decide if a change is to be made to the home of the Razorbacks baseball team.

According to the agenda, the name could be changed to Baum-Walker Stadium after a donation of $5 million was made by the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable foundation. That money is to go toward a new baseball facility which would house the Arkansas clubhouse, weight room and house other features.

On page 68 of that agenda, University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz requested approval of the name change. There are several venues on the Arkansas campus named after the Walkers, including the football indoor practice facility.

The current Baum Stadium was built in 1996 and named after Charlie Baum.