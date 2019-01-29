New Survey Shows Walmart Ranks Below Aldi, Supermarket Chain In Overall Satisfaction

(TB&P) — Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran has been focused on improving store efficiencies and making shopping easier for the retailer’s 140 million weekly customers. Foran told Talk Business & Politics in June 2018 there was still much work to do to get the 4,100-plus stores in shape. And there is more work to do.
A recent consumer survey by Retail Feedback Group examined the grocery shopping experiences of shoppers among regional and national supermarkets chains, Aldi and Walmart. RFG compiled the data into a 38-page report that ranks the retailers on shopping satisfaction.
Supermarkets and Walmart show increased expected visits frequency, but Aldi shoppers anticipate even more future usage, the report states. Roughly 22% of respondents said they will shop at supermarkets over the next 12 months, and just 6% said they plan to shop less. That compares to 28% of consumers who said they will shop Walmart over the next 12 months, and 42% who said they would shop Aldi, up from 33% planning to shop Aldi in the previous survey. Walmart and Aldi do have consistent loyalty bases that overlap in some markets.
To continue reading the story, visit Talk Business and Politics.