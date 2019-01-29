New Survey Shows Walmart Ranks Below Aldi, Supermarket Chain In Overall Satisfaction

(TB&P) — Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran has been focused on improving store efficiencies and making shopping easier for the retailer’s 140 million weekly customers. Foran told Talk Business & Politics in June 2018 there was still much work to do to get the 4,100-plus stores in shape. And there is more work to do.

A recent consumer survey by Retail Feedback Group examined the grocery shopping experiences of shoppers among regional and national supermarkets chains, Aldi and Walmart. RFG compiled the data into a 38-page report that ranks the retailers on shopping satisfaction.

Supermarkets and Walmart show increased expected visits frequency, but Aldi shoppers anticipate even more future usage, the report states. Roughly 22% of respondents said they will shop at supermarkets over the next 12 months, and just 6% said they plan to shop less. That compares to 28% of consumers who said they will shop Walmart over the next 12 months, and 42% who said they would shop Aldi, up from 33% planning to shop Aldi in the previous survey. Walmart and Aldi do have consistent loyalty bases that overlap in some markets.