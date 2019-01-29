Northwest Arkansas Mall Hosts Razorback Baseball Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Razorback Baseball Team and coaches will be greeting fans at the Northwest Arkansas Mall before the start of their season.
From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 9) the team, coaches, RBI Girls and the Razorback Mascot will be in the center court at the mall.
This is a family friendly event and kids of all ages are welcome to come.
Come meet the Razorback baseball team, coaches, Diamond Dolls, RBI Girls and the Razorback Mascot on Saturday, Feb. 9. Bring the kids for a great family time! pic.twitter.com/v2ClKJmspZ
— NW Arkansas Mall (@NWArkansasMall) January 29, 2019