Northwest Arkansas Mall Hosts Razorback Baseball Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Razorback Baseball Team and coaches will be greeting fans at the Northwest Arkansas Mall before the start of their season.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 9) the team, coaches, RBI Girls and the Razorback Mascot will be in the center court at the mall.

This is a family friendly event and kids of all ages are welcome to come.