BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Community College is seeing an increase in enrollment for the 2019 spring semester.

The unofficial student enrollment number right now is more than 7,000, which is a 4.7 percent increase over last year's spring total.

The number of student semester credit hours for the spring semester also increased as compared to the previous spring by 1.9 percent.