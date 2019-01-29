Sequoyah County Police Looking For Suspect Who Stole A Vehicle

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say is involved in a recent auto theft and credit card fraud.

Police need help to identify the man who they say stole a vehicle from an area near Roland, OK.

The vehicle was later recovered in Fort Smith and several items had been taken from the car, including the owner’s purse.

The victim later reported that their credit cards were used in Springdale.

If you have any information on who this man might be, please contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 918-775-1213, attention Investigator Gene Wheat.