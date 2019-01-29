Siloam Springs Police Department Give ‘Traffic Stop Safety Tips’

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — We know no one likes to be stopped by the police, but sometimes it’s just inevitable.

The Siloam Springs Police Department is offering “traffic stop safety tips” to increase the safety of both the driver and the officer.

On Facebook, they wrote:

“When an officer turns on their emergency lights behind you, don’t panic, or slam on the brakes, slowly and safely pull to the side of the road, if at all possible, the right side of the road out of the traffic lane. Once stopped, make sure the vehicle is in park and turn on your hazard lights. If it is during night time hours you can turn on your dome light to increase visibility for the officer as well as yourself. Do not make any unnecessary sudden moves, place both hands on the steering wheel, await the officer’s arrival.

Once contacted by the officer, the officer should initially advise you of her/his name, their agency and the reason you were pulled over. If this does not happen, you have the right to politely ask for the officer’s name and agency. If the officer does not identify themselves or their agency you have the right to ask to speak with a supervisor.

Occasionally you will hear of instances where individuals were stopped by someone, they suspect was impersonating a police officer. If you ever find yourself in a situation that leads you to believe you are being stopped by something other than a legitimate law enforcement vehicle, there are a few steps you can take:

• Turn on your hazard lights and slow down.

• Call 911 and advise them of your name, location and that you are being pulled over.

• Pull over in a well-lit area and remain on the phone until the officer contacts you and advise the officer you are on the phone with 911.

• Once the officer identifies themself the dispatcher will be able to confirm the officer’s identity.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a traffic stop by someone impersonating a police officer, notify your local law enforcement agency and provide as much detailed information as you can.

You can contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118 or at tipsonline@siloamsprings.com”