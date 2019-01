× WATCH: Much Colder Today, Even Colder Wednesday

Much colder weather will be with us for the next two days with highs today in the 40s after a bitterly cold morning. Another push of colder weather arrives tonight with a slim chance of snow flurries across Northwest Arkansas. Wind chills early Wednesday morning will drop into the single digits and teens with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today: