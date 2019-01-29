Whataburger In Fayetteville Hosting Fundraiser For Local Charity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Whataburger is hosting OH!WhatANight Fundraiser for a local charity.

On Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Whataburger at 4030 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville will be donating 20 percent of sales to Elizabeth Richardson Center.

The Elizabeth Richardson Center is a non-profit organization that provides services to people with disabilities in Northwest Arkansas.

Activities include the popular “Whataburger for a Year” drawing, where one customer’s name will be drawn to win the prize – a free Whataburger each week for an entire year.

To add to the fun, there will be free caricatures by NWA Caricatures.

“Whataburger believes in investing in the communities we call home,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jason Svedberg. “We’re fortunate to have the most generous customers, and with their help, we’re so proud to support Elizabeth Richardson Center.”

You can also donate by texting “DONATE” to 479-888-4410 or by clicking the “Donate to ERC” button on their website.