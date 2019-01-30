10 Ways To Celebrate Galentine’s Day

(KFSM) — Valentine's Day is almost here and whether you're happily single or taken, you can always have an amazing time celebrating with your friends.
Channel your inner Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec and celebrate the love between friends while doing some of your favorite things together this Galentine's Day.
Here are a few ideas on how to spend the day with your besties.
- Wine tasting soiree - Sip at a local winery or host your very own rosé tasting party.
- Burgers and brew - If wine isn't your thing, pick up some burgers and try out some local breweries.
- Group Facetime - For those friends who moved away, here's a way to bring everyone together again.
- Puppy play date - Since most of us have a dog (or two) why not have a fun puppy play date!
- Volunteer together - Be progressive and volunteer for a local women's shelter or whatever charity pulls at your heartstrings.
- Pot-luck and movie marathon - Because who doesn't love food? Grab your sweatpants and get ready to binge watch your favorite movies.
- Host a cooking party - Are you basically a chef? Show off those skills by cooking for your best gal pals. (Or order a pizza!)
- Manicures/Pedicures - Treat yourself to a mani/pedi at your favorite salon.
- Karaoke Party - Show off your inner Beyoncé by harmonizing with your closest friends.
- Bake-off - Whether it's store bought or hand made, you can never go wrong with a sweet treat!